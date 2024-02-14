Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Perficient by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after acquiring an additional 563,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

