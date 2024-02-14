Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.