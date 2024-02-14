Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hawkins worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Stock Up 2.6 %

HWKN stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $73.47.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

