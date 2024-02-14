Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

IMXI stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.