Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $361.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.54. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

