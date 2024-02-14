Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.