Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $273.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

