Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.08. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.