Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.08. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) by 241.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

