Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $63.68

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.68, but opened at $62.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 230,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

