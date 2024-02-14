Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE HOUS opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
