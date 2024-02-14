Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.13. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 111,218 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after buying an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

