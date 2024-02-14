Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,534 shares of company stock worth $39,460,343. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

