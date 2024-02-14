Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $282.45, but opened at $292.66. Arista Networks shares last traded at $284.28, with a volume of 1,418,462 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,534 shares of company stock worth $39,460,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $212.81.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

