Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 6.2 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

