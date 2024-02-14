Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

