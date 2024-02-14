Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.