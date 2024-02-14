Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 38.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 45.5% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,651,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RTX by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in RTX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 847,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

