Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,350 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.27. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,187. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.