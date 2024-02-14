Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $338.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

