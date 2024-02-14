Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,892. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

