Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $782,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 61,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.