Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $481,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,419. The firm has a market cap of $667.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

