Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,237 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

