Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,153 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,303. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.