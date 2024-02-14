Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 806,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

