Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224,124 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.93% of Autodesk worth $1,297,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.08. 203,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,957. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

