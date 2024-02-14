Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Avient has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Avient by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avient

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.