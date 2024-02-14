Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Up to $36.08

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $38.89. Avient shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 38,473 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

