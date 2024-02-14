Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.65 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avient by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

