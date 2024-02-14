Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.47% of Axonics worth $70,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

AXNX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 192,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,623. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

