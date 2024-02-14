Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 24,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,548 shares of company stock valued at $496,210. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.