Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.06. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,477 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

