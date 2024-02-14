Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Insider Transactions at Ball
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.