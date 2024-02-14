Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

