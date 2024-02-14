Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 274 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Tesla were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,127,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,474,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average is $235.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

