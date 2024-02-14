Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 4,651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 18,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 158,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

