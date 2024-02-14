Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $141.49. 487,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,504. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.