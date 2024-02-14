Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 162,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

