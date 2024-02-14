Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,736. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

