Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $21,931,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 1,548,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

