Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 754 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,282. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
