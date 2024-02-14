Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 754 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,282. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.