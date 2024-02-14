Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,696 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $215,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $54,127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 787,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

