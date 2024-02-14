Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,856 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,893. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.