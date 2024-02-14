Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,523 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $139.82. 1,152,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

