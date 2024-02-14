Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 358 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.66. 198,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.