Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

