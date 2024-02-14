Bank of America Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Buy

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.65 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 736,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,483.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

