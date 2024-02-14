Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.12.

Biogen Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.98. 859,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,856. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

