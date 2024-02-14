Bitcicoin (BITCI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.22 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $227,537.38 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

