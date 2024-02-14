BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $70.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after buying an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

