BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

